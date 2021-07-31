TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ –…

80-year-old woman goes viral after sharing ageless birthday…

“I’m really happy to be your boy” – FBI leaks alleged chat…

Mercy Eke acquires Mercedes Benz convertible worth millions of naira (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Winner of Big Brother Naija pepper Dem season, Mercy Eke has added a multi-million naira Mercedes Benz convertible to her fleet of exotic cars.

The reality star cum entrepreneur who recently bagged a mouth-watering endorsement with a clothing brand, showed off her new whip via Instagram.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky set to throw a lavish birthday party in Paris,…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes…

Taking to Instagram to flaunt the new Mercedes Benz convertible, Mercy Eke simply captioned it- ‘added.’

Recall, months ago, the reality star got people talking aftee she flaunted her custom-made G-Wagon.

The number plate had the letters M LAMBO spelt on it, just like her popular nickname, Lamborghini Mercy.

Mercy Eke emerged as the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

See another post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

80-year-old woman goes viral after sharing ageless birthday photos

“I’m really happy to be your boy” – FBI leaks alleged chat between Hushuppi and…

Obi Cubana reacts after Jaruma said her ‘Kayanmata’ cannot work on him because…

Heartbroken lady shares letter she received from boyfriend who was getting…

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

Comedian, Zicsaloma gifts his mom a brand new car

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Eke acquires Mercedes Benz convertible worth millions of naira (Video)

Days after Hushpuppi pleaded guilty, US court reveals when he will be sentenced

Nollywood mourns as veteran actress, Rachel Oniga dies

I’m glad I’m no longer a man – Bobrisky speaks

Heartbroken lady shares letter she received from boyfriend who was getting…

Michael Okpara university Student allegedly places ‘sacrifice’ in front of…

Date My Family is back with a new twist in Season 3

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More