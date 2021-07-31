Winner of Big Brother Naija pepper Dem season, Mercy Eke has added a multi-million naira Mercedes Benz convertible to her fleet of exotic cars.

The reality star cum entrepreneur who recently bagged a mouth-watering endorsement with a clothing brand, showed off her new whip via Instagram.

Taking to Instagram to flaunt the new Mercedes Benz convertible, Mercy Eke simply captioned it- ‘added.’

Recall, months ago, the reality star got people talking aftee she flaunted her custom-made G-Wagon.

The number plate had the letters M LAMBO spelt on it, just like her popular nickname, Lamborghini Mercy.

Mercy Eke emerged as the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

See another post below;