Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has tendered a public apology to her sister-in-law, Princess Gilain.

The veteran actress apologized to her for not calling her on her birthday, saying she was afraid to place a call to her.

Mercy further reinstated her love for her sister-in-law as she urged her fans to appeal on her behalf.

In her words;

“@princess__gillian , Sister na fear nor gree me call you ooo, i don offend but na your brother ,Purity ,Henry ,Angel and Divine make me forget the message wey you send me oooo..

I am sorry ma…Love you today and always cus you are my sis in law/ trusted paddy for life…Make una help me beg am oooo”

See her post below;