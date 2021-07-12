TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound…

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to…

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has tendered a public apology to her sister-in-law, Princess Gilain.

The veteran actress apologized to her for not calling her on her birthday, saying she was afraid to place a call to her.

Mercy further reinstated her love for her sister-in-law as she urged her fans to appeal on her behalf.

READ ALSO

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While…

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta…

In her words;

“@princess__gillian , Sister na fear nor gree me call you ooo, i don offend but na your brother ,Purity ,Henry ,Angel and Divine make me forget the message wey you send me oooo..
I am sorry ma…Love you today and always cus you are my sis in law/ trusted paddy for life…Make una help me beg am oooo”

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound Sultan’s…

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to school

Grieving wife of late Sound Sultan breaks down in tears as she lays her head on…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

“I don’t know why the good ones have to go” –…

28-year-old footballer, Ahmed Musa marries for the third time

Sound Sultan’s Inspiring Moment With His Children On Father’s Day

How singer, Sound Sultan predicted his own death

Please pray for me, I can’t use my hands – Kemi Olunloyo cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More