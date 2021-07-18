Mercy Johnson, others react as Tonto Dikeh’s new lover takes up Churchill’s role in her son’s life

Mercy Johnson and other Nollywood celebrities have reacted to a video Tonto DIkeh shared from her son, Andre’s graduation party.

In the video, Tonto’s new lover was seen playing the role of Andre’s father, Churchill by standing in as the little boy’s father.

Captioning the video on her Instagram, Tonto said that she was emotional throughout the graduation because there was a man to stand as Andre’s father and this has been one of her wishes.

In her words;

“The rush of emotions is truly beautiful having a man stand with me as MY HEAD and as a father to my son has been one of my secret prayers…. Am grateful Lord, for bringing my family this far and your continuous show off of love on us… If happiness was a person,it’s me KING TONTO…

When I thought he has done too much, Jesus did it again…. He made all things beautiful in his time…INDEED JESUS IS REALLY TAKING CARE OF ME..

If this isn’t God, then who is it? He turned my mockery into gladness….he turned A MESS INTO A MESSAGE

Halleluyah!!! Weldone Jesus,I see you!!! I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids..

Thank you to MY HUSBAND

Watch the video below;

Mercy Johnson and other colleagues and fans of Tonto Dikeh stormed her comment section to react.

See some of their comments below;

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote “GOD is too faithful to fail. He has just started with you mama..he sees your heart and he’s ready to bless you, even more, love you.”

@mercyjohnsonokojie wrote “Awesome God everything good will always be your portion.”

@ucheelendu wrote “Congratulations my sister… this is soo beautiful to watch on a sunday morning.. extremely joyful”

@realchidimmaaneke wrote “Congratulations Sis , Am so happy for you”

@sharon.precious wrote “Very beautiful. Made me tear up”