TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi…

Prophetess reveals the message God gave her to deliver to Obi…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react…

Mercy Johnson, others react as Tonto Dikeh’s new lover takes up Churchill’s role in her son’s life

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Mercy Johnson and other Nollywood celebrities have reacted to a video Tonto DIkeh shared from her son, Andre’s graduation party.

In the video, Tonto’s new lover was seen playing the role of Andre’s father, Churchill by standing in as the little boy’s father.

Captioning the video on her Instagram, Tonto said that she was emotional throughout the graduation because there was a man to stand as Andre’s father and this has been one of her wishes.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh’s Boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri Has Secretly Paid…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her son, Andre on his graduation.

In her words;

“The rush of emotions is truly beautiful having a man stand with me as MY HEAD and as a father to my son has been one of my secret prayers…. Am grateful Lord, for bringing my family this far and your continuous show off of love on us… If happiness was a person,it’s me KING TONTO…

When I thought he has done too much, Jesus did it again…. He made all things beautiful in his time…INDEED JESUS IS REALLY TAKING CARE OF ME..

If this isn’t God, then who is it? He turned my mockery into gladness….he turned A MESS INTO A MESSAGE
Halleluyah!!! Weldone Jesus,I see you!!! I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids..
Thank you to MY HUSBAND

Watch the video below;

Mercy Johnson and other colleagues and fans of Tonto Dikeh stormed her comment section to react.

See some of their comments below;

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote “GOD is too faithful to fail. He has just started with you mama..he sees your heart and he’s ready to bless you, even more, love you.”

@mercyjohnsonokojie wrote “Awesome God everything good will always be your portion.”

@ucheelendu wrote “Congratulations my sister… this is soo beautiful to watch on a sunday morning.. extremely joyful”

@realchidimmaaneke wrote “Congratulations Sis , Am so happy for you”

@sharon.precious wrote “Very beautiful. Made me tear up”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi Cubana’s…

Prophetess reveals the message God gave her to deliver to Obi Cubana (Video)

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mother’s…

How Israel DMW disgraced the entire DMW crew after getting drunk at Obi…

“Today na today” – Reactions as “Indaboski”…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Johnson, others react as Tonto Dikeh’s new lover takes up…

‘That is the only thing she knows’ – Fans react to video of…

Lizzy Anjorin gets multi-million naira car gift from husband on their first…

Obi Cubana’s mom’s burial: Williams Uchemba dragged for faking…

Winners Chapel Reportedly Sack Pastors For Not Meeting Financial Targets

Viral Lagos amputee hawker acquires N17.5m house in Lagos; now constructing pure…

Tonto Dikeh’s Boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri Has Secretly Paid Her Bride Price

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More