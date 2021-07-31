An alleged student of Michael Okpara University, Abia State has allegedly placed a ‘sacrifice’ in front of the office of a staff of the university.

Reports gathered that the student also left a note on the door of the office after dropping the sacrifice. In the letter, the student threatened to send some staff of the Biochemistry department of the institution to their early grave.

The note reads,

“Resolve our result issue or you people face what comes out of it. Almost all 400L student of biochemistry has resul issue and their is no seriousness about it. This department cannot frustrate us rather we send some to early grave. You are just toiling with our time and future

Staffs In Danger

1) HOD Biochemistry (not always around to look into issues in the department

2) Mrs Obioma (course Adviser)

3) Mr Uroko (course Adviser)

4) Mrs Doris

5) Dr (Mrs) Ohale (Exam Malpractise Form Cordinator be warn.