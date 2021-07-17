Moment Davido and D’banj arrived at Oba for Obi Cubana’s mom’s burial (Video)

By a long shot, we seem to have had the party of the year in Obi Cubana’s burial ceremonies for his late mom. Amongst the renowned personalities on the guest list are Nigerian singers, Davido and D’banj.

Obi Cubana took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself welcoming the top Nigerian singers to his village for the weeklong funeral rites that ended on a high note yesterday in the Oba village of Anambra State.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a group of ladies refused to leave after getting bounced.

The ladies who attended the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother at Oba were bounced out of the event, but they refused to leave and kept on insisting.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the ladies struggling as the security personnel pushed them backwards.

