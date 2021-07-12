TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Regina Daniels screamed at her brothers for touching her backside.

In the video, Regina was spotted dancing with her brothers when the both of them began to rub her backside.

Regina Daniels quickly moved back and screamed at them for rubbing her b*m.

“Why are you people touching my b*m b*m”, Regina screamed in the video.

Watch video below;

 

The pretty mother of one recently celebrated the birthday of her son, Munir Nwoko who clocked one year old some days ago.

Regina and her husband splashed millions of naira in celebrating the birthday of their son, and showering him with loads of gifts. The birthday bash was graced by loads of celebrities.

