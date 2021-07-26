“Money is good” – Nigerians react as Davido and his dad drive out in a Roll Royce and a Bentley respectively (Video)

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to a video of singer and DMW boss Davido and his father, Dr Adeleke.

In the video, which has gone viral, Davido could be seen driving a Roll Royce as he called on his dad, who was driving a Bentley.

The two went on to drive out as Davido moved behind his dad during the father and son moment. He jested that he had to drive slowly due to his old man in front of him.

Watch the video below;

Since the video went viral, Nigerians have taken to their handles to react with many hailing Davido and his dad.

See some of the reactions below;