‘More lands and Diamonds’ – BBNaija Ka3na brags about the birthday gifts she got herself

Big Brother Naija controversial ex-housemate, Ka3na has taken to her official Instagram page to brag about the birthday gifts she got herself.

According to Ka3na, she got herself some diamonds and Lands for her 27th birthday.

The businesswoman, however, proceeded to brag about how she is just getting started with showering herself gifts.

In her words;

More LANDS and Diamonds… Early Birthday Gift From Me To Me… Tag All Them Unbelievers To Repent. Just Getting Started… Countdown 17 – 07 – 2021 #[email protected]

Recall that the mother of one recently disclosed that she had 2 houses at age 22 and built the third at 24years old. This Ka3na said comes with hard work for her hence the reason she brags about them.

She wrote;

“My journey started at 16!

@ 19yrs, CEO of two fashion stores.

@ 22yrs, Built my first two houses.

@ 24yrs, Bought my third house and blessed with motherhood.

@ 26yrs, Famous, Launched My Fashion Brand, Bagging Deals… it can only get better from here… I should do this more to encourage young women who look up to me, my darlings bragging comes along with hard work. Remember life starts where you begin… No Rush! #ka3nathebosslady”