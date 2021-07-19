My 30th birthday will be like Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial – Bobrisky

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has promised to throw a multi million naira party on his birthday.

The self acclaimed male barbie who has been hyping his upcoming 30th birthday, promised to make it trend like the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba, Anambra State.

He disclosed that the birthday party will not hold in Nigeria, and advised his friends to get their visas ready against his birthday.

In his words;

“I hope all my friends are getting their visa ready for my 30th birthday party is not in Nigeria, let show this bitches how to throw a multimillionaire party.

I’m not revealing the country we are flying to before haters will wait for me there. Our own Oba is going to take place outside the country with mad turn up 31st August’.

