TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka…

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their…

I hate how Much I love this – Simi reacts to photo of her and…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags…

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend…

Yul Edochie speaks following reports that he allegedly welcomed a…

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” –…

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children…

After several heartbreaks, DJ Cuppy shows off her new boyfriend

“My Boyfriend Pays More Money On Tithe And Offering Than What He Gives To Me” – Lady Cries Out

Social Media drama
By San

In a post the lady made on social media, she revealed that she has been dating her boyfriend for three years now and her boyfriend though he is not financially very stable pays more money for tithes and offerings in church but gives her way less.

She claimed that she has never refused her boyfriend se.x before and yet he has not given her money up to 50,000 naira before and when she asks him for 100k naira he will refuse on the basis that he is not her sugar daddy.

READ ALSO

Man Marries A 2nd Wife With The Money Donated To Him To…

Reactions as Popular IG relationship experts holds paid…

Here is what she wrote;

“Good morning uncle joro. Happy Sunday, my bf and I have been dating for 3 years now. He pays tithe and drops more offerings than have ever been given. Since 3 years relationship, he has not given me up to 50k for once. But he pays tithe and church benediction in full fee Someone I gave myself to any day Have never refuse him sex ever In my life But I don’t get much.

He space the money If I ask for 30k he will give 15k, if I ask for 50k he will act like he can not hear anything am saying. But he church or any pastor is doing bday he will drop money for rice and crate of drinks If I ask for 100k he says am not ur daddy Ver somehow .erson. What do I do?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka spills

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their beef

I hate how Much I love this – Simi reacts to photo of her and Deja made by a fan

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s…

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend snatcher

Yul Edochie speaks following reports that he allegedly welcomed a child with…

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” – Erica and Vee…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“My Boyfriend Pays More Money On Tithe And Offering Than What He Gives To Me” –…

BBNaija: Fans gift Neo N2million and a brand new car on his birthday (Photo)

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children outside wedlock

Actress, Uche Ogbodo under fire for mocking married women going through marital…

Fuji singer, Kwam 1 undergoes surgery

“None of my parents lived to be 60, I’ve broken that yoke” – Actor RMD says as…

Davido finally pays tribute to his deceased assistant, Obama DMW (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More