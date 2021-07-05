“My Boyfriend Pays More Money On Tithe And Offering Than What He Gives To Me” – Lady Cries Out

An anonymous lady has shared her woes with popular social media relationship counselor, Joro Olorumofin regarding her relationship.

In a post the lady made on social media, she revealed that she has been dating her boyfriend for three years now and her boyfriend though he is not financially very stable pays more money for tithes and offerings in church but gives her way less.

She claimed that she has never refused her boyfriend se.x before and yet he has not given her money up to 50,000 naira before and when she asks him for 100k naira he will refuse on the basis that he is not her sugar daddy.

Here is what she wrote;