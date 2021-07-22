TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into…

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with…

My Mom Was Angry I Did Butt Surgery — Reality TV Star, Khloe

Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star, Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly called Khloe has revealed that her mum did not like the move she took to go under the knife and enhance her body.

A few months ago, Khloe confirmed rumours that she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery after videos and photos in the hospital going through the process surfaced on social media.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate was asked by a fan if her mum got angry when she did the cosmetic surgery and in her response she said her mum was mad about it but she understood eventually that it is about loving herself and being happy in what you have.

READ ALSO

I Started Dating My Wife When I Was In A Single Room Without…

He Is A Good Father’ – Reactions As Ned Nwoko Spends Quality…

See her post below;

Some social media users have also reacted to her response. See a few of them below;

@enynaturals wrote;

I thought she said she didn’t do nyash 😢 say na one formulated pap by her that she use get the nyansh ,

@futballpanter wrote

If you’re the Dr that did Khloe BBL, pls DM ur acc num… u did a good job 💯👏👏

@sauceprince1 wrote;

Lol. No mom loves artificial something. Never. But your boo and bestie dremo loves it. Ride on! I will beg mom on your behalf. 😂

@meri_madeinheaven wrote;

The truth is nobody will ever think to ask any adult such question. Y’all be coming out straight to tell us what you wanna stop this question and answer, just write it .

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that he bought a…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into rituals

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with holiness –…

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy bought her a…

Cubana Chiefpriest clashes with his village people over his ’46…

Actor Dike Osinachi disowns daughter after she picked N50k over a plate of rice…

UNIBEN student who bragged about “aggressive malpractice”, allegedly…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

My Mom Was Angry I Did Butt Surgery — Reality TV Star, Khloe

I Started Dating My Wife When I Was In A Single Room Without A Bed — Obi Cubana

Two days after her father’s death, Tiwa Savage writes tribute to her only…

Isreal DMW gives an update on Davido and Chioma’s relationship

Nigerians show concern as Bobrisky publicly professes his undying love for…

Bishop Oyedepo finally speaks on why he sacked more than 40 pastors

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who accused her of misleading females by making them…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More