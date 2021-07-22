My Mom Was Angry I Did Butt Surgery — Reality TV Star, Khloe

Reality TV star, Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly called Khloe has revealed that her mum did not like the move she took to go under the knife and enhance her body.

A few months ago, Khloe confirmed rumours that she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery after videos and photos in the hospital going through the process surfaced on social media.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate was asked by a fan if her mum got angry when she did the cosmetic surgery and in her response she said her mum was mad about it but she understood eventually that it is about loving herself and being happy in what you have.

See her post below;

Some social media users have also reacted to her response. See a few of them below;

@enynaturals wrote;

I thought she said she didn’t do nyash say na one formulated pap by her that she use get the nyansh ,

@futballpanter wrote

If you’re the Dr that did Khloe BBL, pls DM ur acc num… u did a good job

@sauceprince1 wrote;

Lol. No mom loves artificial something. Never. But your boo and bestie dremo loves it. Ride on! I will beg mom on your behalf.

@meri_madeinheaven wrote;