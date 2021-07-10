‘Na boutique?’ – Fans react as Linda Ikeji flaunts her multi-milllion Naira bag collections

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to photo of sensational blogger, Linda Ikeji’s jaw-dropping luxury bags collection.

This comes after Linda took to her official Instagram page to share photos of her newly acquired multi-million naira Hermes bags.

Captioning the photo, the mother of one wrote;

“Been spoiling myself lately! Thanks to the amazing @mdbluxury for sourcing these beautiful bags for me. And thanks to @lauraikeji for the connect. She said you need more #Hermès bags so I went and bought 3! For now! Once again, ladies, these are some of the joys of having your own money. This luxury life, you can give it to yourself! You truly can! “

Reacting to the photo of Linda Ikeji’s closet,

@omaettaa wrote “Na boutique be this abi na your personal belongings?”

@drtoluadesanmi wrote “Which boutique is this”

@chris_lala99 wrote “No female boutique for asaba full like dis ooo.. how many bags u dey carry at once?”

@jaunty_jane wrote “Just negodi somebody’s closet. God willing, I’ll make it too someday.”

@thomas.akim wrote “But this your bags are too much nah…..I know u do a lot for young girls,u can still do more for communities and less privileged. Having too much nah doesn’t make sense at all…”

