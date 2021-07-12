TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO –…

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound…

Nigerian Man Living Abroad Slumps, Dies immediately After DNA Proved He’s Not The Biological Father Of His Son

Social Media drama
By San

Report reaching us has it that an unknown Nigerian man slumped and died shortly after DNA test revealed that  he’s not the biological father of his son.

As narrated by Instagram comedian Brakingface, the deceased lived abroad but his wife and son stay in Nigeria. From the narration, the man once saw his wife frolicking with another man on SnapChat and fiercely confronted her.

The woman threatened to call the EFCC on him if he traveled down to Nigeria, obviously knowing the skeletons she has tucked in her dirty closet. He finally came back home to Nigeria and decided to conduct a paternity test on their son only to found out that he’s not the biological father of the boy.

READ ALSO

“My Boyfriend Pays More Money On Tithe And Offering Than…

Lagos police command denies reports of girl killed by stray…

Out of shock, he reportedly slumped and died when it dawned on him that he has been fooled.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO – Chidimma Ojukwu

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound Sultan’s…

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to school

Grieving wife of late Sound Sultan breaks down in tears as she lays her head on…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“He Is Just Different, No Talking Just Action” – Nigerians react as Olamide…

Your Transition Is Troublesome – AY Comedian Pens Down Emotional Tribute For…

Masquerade Spotted Dancing Inside A Catholic Church

Nigerian Man Living Abroad Slumps, Dies immediately After DNA Proved He’s Not…

Story teller, the version don reach 5 – Daddy Freeze reacts as Chidimma…

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO – Chidimma Ojukwu

Nigerians blow hot over Buhari’s condolence message to Sound…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More