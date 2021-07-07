‘Nigerian men don’t cheat’ – Toyin Abraham defends (Video)

Actress, Toyin Abraham has publicly defended Nigerian men by saying that they do not cheat on their spouses.

The Alakada crooner made this known during her conversation with her American counterpart, LisaRaye McCoy.

According to Toyin, Nigerian men are caring, adore their wives and do not cheat, so LisaRaye should consider getting married to one of them.

Taking to her official Instagram page to share a video of their conversation, the mother of one wrote;

“So I met the @thereallraye1 she is so adorable and she said she’s single and wants a Nigerian man

Nigerian men see how I’m hyping you people ooo but we know the truth sha… hollywoodbaby #toyinabraham #toyinabrahamajeyemi”

Watch the video below;

Storming Toyin’s comment section to react;

@godilet25 wrote “Oh no… she said Nigeria men don’t cheat… Ah mummy ire… be calming down”

@oyinlomodiamond wrote “Even our Nigerian men are amazed at the level of the lies… They left group chat, block the admin and throw the phone away Out dear men, I hail you ooo”

@mcoded_n wrote “Did I just hear Nigerian men don’t cheat? Run oooo”T