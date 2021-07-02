Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Kannywood actress, Hajiya Musa Zainab Booth.

Zainab’s daughter Maryam Booth also announced the death on Instagram, doing so in total submission to the will of Allah.

According to actor, Ali Nuhu in an Instagram post on Friday morning, Zainab died in the early hours of Friday, 2nd of July and she would be buried on the same day.

“With the deepest heart, I announced the demised of Hajiya Zainab Booth. The Jana’iza prayers will hold on Friday at her residence, opposite Premiere Hospital in the morning,” Ali Nuhu wrote in Hausa language.

Zainab Booth died at the age of 61 and the cause of her death was not made public.

 

 

Via Gistreel
