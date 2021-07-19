Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage loses father

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has lost her father to the cold hands of death.

The singer took to social media Monday night to reveal how her dad fought hard with an undisclosed ailment before giving up the ghost.

“Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now. This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace my King I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K 💔❤️🙏🏾”

The mother of one has suffered double tragedy in less than a month following the death of her close friend, Obama DWM who died on June 29. 2021

