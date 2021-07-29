Nigerians applaud 20-year-old lady who was called to Nigerian Bar

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have showered praises on a young, beautiful Nigerian lady, Esther Chukwuemeka who was recently called to the Nigerian bar.

Esther reportedly graduated from high school at 13 and afterwards, she was denied admission into a Nigerian university because of her age.

Her father however wanted her to pursue her career at the time so he sent her abroad to study law.

She graduated and returned to the country to further her education at the Nigerian law school for her Bar Part 1 program, which she passed and then wrote the Bar final exam which was also successful.

A Nigerian comedienne while singing her praise on her page, wrote;

“All hail Barrister Esther Chukwuemeka, the Nigerian youngest Lawyer called to Bar today at the Young age of 20…. Yep you read that right 20 years old!!! If you are a lawyer and you attended Nigerian university then you know say na work she do!!!

In our generation when you add ASUU, NASU strikes plus students riots hmmm graduating at 25 sef was a testimony!!!
Well done Esther 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾

A brilliant Young Girl from Okigwe, She finished her secondary School at the Age of 13, passed her SSCE and got admission in ABSU, but the school denied her the admission citing that she’s underage.

Her father picked up the challenge and sent her to India to study law, she graduated in flying colours, then came back to Nigeria and studied at Nigerian Law School for her Bar Part 1 program which is compulsory for all students from foreign university.

Upon her Successful passing of Bar part one program, She wrote Bar Final exam and was among the Successful students.

She Is Being Called To Bar As Solicitor And Advocate Of Supreme Court Of Nigeria. Congratulation to the Nigeria’s youngest Barrister.”

