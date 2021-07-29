Nigerians applaud 20-year-old lady who was called to Nigerian Bar

Nigerians have showered praises on a young, beautiful Nigerian lady, Esther Chukwuemeka who was recently called to the Nigerian bar.

A Nigerian comedienne while singing her praise on her page, wrote;

“All hail Barrister Esther Chukwuemeka, the Nigerian youngest Lawyer called to Bar today at the Young age of 20…. Yep you read that right 20 years old!!! If you are a lawyer and you attended Nigerian university then you know say na work she do!!!

In our generation when you add ASUU, NASU strikes plus students riots hmmm graduating at 25 sef was a testimony!!!

Well done Esther 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾

A brilliant Young Girl from Okigwe, She finished her secondary School at the Age of 13, passed her SSCE and got admission in ABSU, but the school denied her the admission citing that she’s underage.

Her father picked up the challenge and sent her to India to study law, she graduated in flying colours, then came back to Nigeria and studied at Nigerian Law School for her Bar Part 1 program which is compulsory for all students from foreign university.

Upon her Successful passing of Bar part one program, She wrote Bar Final exam and was among the Successful students.

She Is Being Called To Bar As Solicitor And Advocate Of Supreme Court Of Nigeria. Congratulation to the Nigeria’s youngest Barrister.”