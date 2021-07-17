Nigerians react as Kanayo insists that nobody can make it like Obi Cubana without “sacrifice” (Video)

Nigerians have advised against picking Kanayo O Kanayo’s money after a recent video of the actor talking about sacrifice surfaced.

In the video, Alex Ekubo was heard throwing shades at Kanayo, and referring to him as the father of sacrifice.

Kanayo in his reaction, agreed that he loves sacrifice, noting that without sacrifice, you are going nowhere in life.

This comes after the actor issued a stern warning to men residing in Lagos and Asaba state.

In a viral video on social media, the actor who is already in Anambra state for the burial, told men to check on their girlfriends’ this weekend.

His words,

“If you are in Lagos and Asaba and your girlfriend has told you she’s going for weekend, she is in Oba oo. Oba is in Anambra state. Check on your girlfriends oo. We have landed.”