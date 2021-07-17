TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react…

“Today na today” – Reactions as…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her…

Nigerians react as Kanayo insists that nobody can make it like Obi Cubana without “sacrifice” (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have advised against picking Kanayo O Kanayo’s money after a recent video of the actor talking about sacrifice surfaced.

In the video, Alex Ekubo was heard throwing shades at Kanayo, and referring to him as the father of sacrifice.

Kanayo in his reaction, agreed that he loves sacrifice, noting that without sacrifice, you are going nowhere in life.

READ ALSO

Nigerians drag actor Browny Igboegwu after he was spotted…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi…

This comes after the actor issued a stern warning to men residing in Lagos and Asaba state.

In a viral video on social media, the actor who is already in Anambra state for the burial, told men to check on their girlfriends’ this weekend.

His words,

“If you are in Lagos and Asaba and your girlfriend has told you she’s going for weekend, she is in Oba oo. Oba is in Anambra state. Check on your girlfriends oo. We have landed.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

“Today na today” – Reactions as “Indaboski”…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mother’s…

Checkout what happened after Prophet Odumeje visited TB Joshua’s widow,…

Comedian, Nasty Blaq confirms being in a serious relationship with Tolanibaj

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians react as Kanayo insists that nobody can make it like Obi Cubana…

Nigerians drag actor Browny Igboegwu after he was spotted with “Ask…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mother’s…

Ubi Franklin reacts after he was dragged for turning to a photographer at Obi…

Obi Cubana’s net worth, source of wealth and other juicy details you should know…

Regina Daniels cries out, says her son is beginning to look like her husband

“Today na today” – Reactions as “Indaboski”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More