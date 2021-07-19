Nigerians react to disturbing videos of residents struggling for leftovers at Obi Cubana’s party

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the disturbing videos of Anambra residents struggling for leftovers at the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana’s mother that was held last weekend.

Recall that Obi Cubana, over the weekend, got the social media buzzing with video of his mother’s lavish burial at Oba, Anambra State, which had in attendance many Nigerian celebrities with Naira notes and dollars flooding the event.

Two days after the party, videos of residents of the community was seen battling for the remains from the party.

In the videos, lots of people were seen dipping hand inside a big hot pot of pepper soup while there were seen dragging raw meat.

Watch the videos below;

See how social media users reacted to these videos;

@call_me_tema wrote “So OBA people are in Poverty and the rich people were busy showing off with Money instead of helping their people? May God have Mercy”

@shabadems wrote “Stupendous wealth & stupendous poverty in the same location.”

@tresbodorganics wrote “The real Oba that you don’t know. Behind the scene is where the real stories lie. but isn’t this Nigeria in a nutshell???.”

@queenkemicurvy wrote “God! This is truly poverty ! May God provide for the needy !”

@eaeventsandservices wrote “Disturbing to watch”

@adeyemi_choice wrote “Apparently these people can’t be living well and still come out to struggle for meat”

@andyblayz wrote “This is really a sorry sight! unfortunately, that’s our reality right there”

Via Instagram
