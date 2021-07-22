Nigerians show concern as Bobrisky publicly professes his undying love for Wizkid

Nigerians on Instagram have shown concern after crossdresser, Bobrisky professed his undying love for singer, Wizkid.

According to Bobrisky, Wizkid is his favourite musician and he is the best in Africa.

Bob disclosed that he has been a fan of Wizkid since he was 16 and he is the only guy he wants his attention badly.

“D only dude I dey trip for … Dis guy I love him die I don’t know y… D day I will talk to him ehnnn I will definitely cry cos I won’t be able to hold my tears. Have been his fan since I was 16yrs. Have had opportunities to say hi to him many times at d club but I was then shy. He is d best artist in Africa you can’t drag that with him naaaa you can’t” Bobrisky wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to this;

@evamorena8743 wrote “I cover Wizkid him nyash with the blood of Jesus.”

@lolzyofficial wrote “Humm what is going on you want to date him?”

@ginika_chi wrote “Ahhh! O ti baje oo… Bob don fall for Wizkid. It is finished”

@obi__adada wrote “Hahaha you done they target wizkid nyash. This boy you no de fear i swear”

@legit.jalabiya_ng wrote “Let’s help you tag him @wizkidayo we gat a beautiful wife for you here. Come and propose”