TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into…

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with…

Nigerians show concern as Bobrisky publicly professes his undying love for Wizkid

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on Instagram have shown concern after crossdresser, Bobrisky professed his undying love for singer, Wizkid.

According to Bobrisky, Wizkid is his favourite musician and he is the best in Africa.

Bob disclosed that he has been a fan of Wizkid since he was 16 and he is the only guy he wants his attention badly.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who accused her of misleading…

James Brown reacts as Tonto Dikeh publicly requests for his…

“D only dude I dey trip for … Dis guy I love him die I don’t know y… D day I will talk to him ehnnn I will definitely cry cos I won’t be able to hold my tears. Have been his fan since I was 16yrs. Have had opportunities to say hi to him many times at d club but I was then shy. He is d best artist in Africa you can’t drag that with him naaaa you can’t” Bobrisky wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to this;

@evamorena8743 wrote “I cover Wizkid him nyash with the blood of Jesus.”

@lolzyofficial wrote “Humm what is going on you want to date him?”

@ginika_chi wrote “Ahhh! O ti baje oo… Bob don fall for Wizkid. It is finished”

@obi__adada wrote “Hahaha you done they target wizkid nyash. This boy you no de fear i swear”

@legit.jalabiya_ng wrote “Let’s help you tag him @wizkidayo we gat a beautiful wife for you here. Come and propose”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that he bought a…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into rituals

S*x before marriage is not a sin, it has nothing to do with holiness –…

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy bought her a…

Cubana Chiefpriest clashes with his village people over his ’46…

Actor Dike Osinachi disowns daughter after she picked N50k over a plate of rice…

UNIBEN student who bragged about “aggressive malpractice”, allegedly…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians show concern as Bobrisky publicly professes his undying love for…

Bishop Oyedepo finally speaks on why he sacked more than 40 pastors

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who accused her of misleading females by making them…

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that he bought a…

Israel DMW replies man who offered him 30billion to k!ll Davido

Uche Jombo drags movie producers spelling her name wrongly

Lady excited as her parents remarry, 25 years after divorce

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More