TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says…

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ –…

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She Was Shamed For The Shape Of Her Boobs

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to show solidarity for BBNaija 2021 housemate, Angel after trolls body-shamed her.

BBNaija’s Angel entered the house without a bra and she has been trolled and shamed on social media for having fallen boobs but Nkechi Blessing has explained that having fallen boobs is natural,

Nkechi Blessing trying to prove that every woman will someday have fallen boobs and the fact that someone has fallen boobs doesn’t mean she’s too old, went braless to show that she also has fallen boobs even though she isn’t that old.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Barely 24 hours after being unveiled, Liquorose…

“Laycon take off the wig, we know it’s…

According to Nkechi Blessing, she understands if men shame BBNaija’s Angel for having fallen boobs but the women who are also mocking and shaming her seem to forget they will get there someday saying women can do better than making a fellow woman feel less of herself.

Nkechi Blessing then added that some women can’t stand trolling and insults and they tend to fall into depression and harm themselves even though she isn’t one of them spreading love more than hate is what will help those who easily go into depression.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

BBNaija 2021: Loved-Up Photos Of Season 6 Housemate Niyi And His Beautiful White…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She Was Shamed For…

“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” – Tonto Dikeh

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

#BBNaija: Barely 24 hours after being unveiled, Liquorose set to break Laycon’s…

Few weeks after her wedding to her photographer, Toyin Lawani mourns her mum on…

‘This girl don win’ – Nigerians react as Funke Akindele and…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More