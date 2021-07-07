Nobody can ban my movie, Oko Iyabo – Yomi Fabiyi insists

Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi has stated that nobody can ban his controversial movie, Oko Iyabo.

The movie which was recently released on YouTube has sparked controversy on social media as viewers noted that the movie reflects the ongoing sexual assault case involving colleague Baba Ijesha and comedian Princess.

Following a heavy backlash by angry Nigerians, Yomi claimed he pulled the movie down, but social media users are certain that YouTube pulled it down because of the reports it had.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the actor has now defiantly said that nobody can ban his movie.

He also added that the movie is about himself and Iyabo Ojo because he has a right to tell a story ;

“OKO IYABO MOVIE & concept is about Yomi(me) & lyabo. I have right to write my own story.

lyabo Ojo has done many videos mentioning my full names and the videos were published on YouTube, IGTV etc simply because I stand for HUMAN RIGHTS, so also Princess mentioned my real names. They called me pedophile and rape apologist for standing by what is right. So sentiment on use of real names. It is allowed in movie making.

The movie never undermine the victim or any girl child, someone twisted that so they can make you react. Most commenting did not see the FULL MOVIE before judgement. Mo fa yin le Olorun lowo.

I hand you all to your consciences and God.

No amount of all these can pull me down.

AND NOBODY BANNED MY MOVIE. We private it deliberately just to give room for calm. At some point OKO IYABO MOVIE will be released on DVD, YouTube and others. You can’t abort an already born baby.

Censor’s board will rate OKO IYABO when I apply and everybody will enjoy the movie soon because it is about two young actors, Yomi & Iyabo fighting on a case from different angle and personalities.

The movie has enough message. MY FULL V RESPONSE TOMORROW”.