‘Nobody owes you anything’ – Yul Edochie fires people with sense of entitlement

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to Instagram to fire people with a sense of entitlement.

According to Yul, people should learn to use the word ‘please’ and also they should stop assuming that others are capable of helping them.

Taking to his official Instagram page to say this, the father of 4 wrote;

“The only thing you are entitled to in this world is that thing you have worked for. So when asking for help, always add the word ‘please’. Nobody owes you anything. And never say to anyone, ‘I know you can do it for me’, you know nothing about other people’s lives. Forget what you see on social media, people only show you the little they want to show you. You don’t know the rest. Good luck. I believe this will be useful to someone out there. Have a great weekend.”