“Nobody should ask me to do PHD o” – Comedienne, Mummy Wa warns fans as she bags Masters degree

Nigerian comedienne, Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known as ‘Mummy Wa’, has bagged a Masters Degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The skitmaker who gained prominence by acting alongside popular Internet comedian, Mr Macaroni, shared stunning photos from her convocation ceremony which took place recently.

Sharing the photos, Kemi warned her fans not to talk to her about furthering her education, otherwise she would fight with them.

In her words;

“M.SC Convocation 💃💃Thank GOD for Journey Mercies🙏 Nobody should say Kemz do PHD o😤 I go commot ya teeth🤨”

