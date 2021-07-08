TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his…

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number…

‘Taboo’ – Actress, Queen Wokoma under fire as…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s…

“Nobody should ask me to do PHD o” – Comedienne, Mummy Wa warns fans as she bags Masters degree

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian comedienne, Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known as ‘Mummy Wa’, has bagged a Masters Degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The skitmaker who gained prominence by acting alongside popular Internet comedian, Mr Macaroni, shared stunning photos from her convocation ceremony which took place recently.

READ ALSO

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky…

Wale reacts to those who criticized him for spraying money…

Sharing the photos, Kemi warned her fans not to talk to her about furthering her education, otherwise she would fight with them.

In her words;

“M.SC Convocation 💃💃Thank GOD for Journey Mercies🙏 Nobody should say Kemz do PHD o😤 I go commot ya teeth🤨”

This is coming weeks after Mummy Wa revealed how she feels depressed anytime men stare at her boobs. According to her, all ladies have faced s*xual harassment at one point in their lives and she isn’t an exception.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his birthday

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my love – Late…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While Hugging Her Husband…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number in the presence…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Nobody should ask me to do PHD o” – Comedienne, Mummy Wa warns fans…

I keep to myself a lot because I don’t want to go to jail — Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his experience with her on…

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his…

“From street hawker to master’s degree holder” – Actress Abiola Adebayo…

“It’s been 20years of being in your faces” – Actress Ini…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s salesgirl

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More