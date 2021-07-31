Nollywood mourns as veteran actress, Rachel Oniga dies

Nollywood industry has been thrown into a state of mourning following the sudden death of veteran actress, Racheal Oniga.

According to reports, Rachel died from COVID 19 complications at age 64 on Friday, 30th of July, 2021.

For those that do not know, Racheal began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow. Over the years, Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story.

The actress and movie producer featured in classics and successful movies such as “Sango,” “Died Wretched,” “The Only Nigerian Girl,” “Doctor Bello” and “The Royal Hotel Hibiscus,” which debuted in cinemas in February 2018.