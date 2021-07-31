TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ –…

80-year-old woman goes viral after sharing ageless birthday…

“I’m really happy to be your boy” – FBI leaks alleged chat…

Nollywood mourns as veteran actress, Rachel Oniga dies

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood industry has been thrown into a state of mourning following the sudden death of veteran actress, Racheal Oniga.

According to reports, Rachel died from COVID 19 complications at age 64 on Friday, 30th of July, 2021.

For those that do not know, Racheal began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow. Over the years, Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story.

READ ALSO

8 years after, actress, Mary Njoku shares amazing birth…

‘Life is hard and i feel like giving up…

The actress and movie producer featured in classics and successful movies such as “Sango,” “Died Wretched,” “The Only Nigerian Girl,” “Doctor Bello” and “The Royal Hotel Hibiscus,” which debuted in cinemas in February 2018.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

80-year-old woman goes viral after sharing ageless birthday photos

“I’m really happy to be your boy” – FBI leaks alleged chat between Hushuppi and…

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after rejecting boyfriend’s…

Obi Cubana reacts after Jaruma said her ‘Kayanmata’ cannot work on him because…

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

Comedian, Zicsaloma gifts his mom a brand new car

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nollywood mourns as veteran actress, Rachel Oniga dies

I’m glad I’m no longer a man – Bobrisky speaks

Heartbroken lady shares letter she received from boyfriend who was getting…

Michael Okpara university Student allegedly places ‘sacrifice’ in front of…

Date My Family is back with a new twist in Season 3

‘Why we need to protect Whitemoney at all cost’ – BBNaija 2021…

Fans surprise BBNaija Prince with plenty of Dollars ahead of his birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More