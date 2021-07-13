OAP Toolz sheds hot tears on her son’s first birthday

Popular OAP, Toolz Oniru has revealed why she has been shedding uncontrollable hot tears over her child.

According to Toolz, her second son, General is celebrating his first birthday today and her heart is filled with too much joy.

In the birthday message the mother of two wrote for her son, she talked about some of the challenges she had during his pregnancy, and how her husband was absent on the day of his delivery.

Read all Toolz wrote below;

“TheGeneral is 1 today, and I’m crying such happy tears! I’m always going to give you a little story with my babies lol. I remember Captain and I had a brief conversation about having another baby, and I was like yes when Chairman turns 1 in December. I guess God was like a great idea because as we were trying to figure when we should start trying, we found out we were already pregnant!

This was a few weeks after my dad died, so I was super emotional….in fact throughout the whole pregnancy.

Covid then hit, and I kept thinking how am I going to do this…but God was with us throughout.

Captain did everything he could, but he couldn’t make it for General’s birth. I was in gangsta mode and knew I had to be prepared to do it by myself if need be. Thankfully my sister @simply_y_gee came through. Covid rules were strict, and she had to leave about an hour after General arrived, and I wasn’t allowed any visitors for the rest of my stay in the hospital.

This pregnancy was definitely a bit trickier than Chairman’s, but it all thankfully ended in praise!!! Super thankful to God, family & friends for all their support. We are eternally grateful. See my beautiful baby boy… This is what happens when your parents are music heads..they dress you up like a baby @llcoolj or the youngest member of @rundmc… We named you after one of the most powerful people in the bible- Prophet Elisha because we know that the strength and blessings of God will be with you all the days of your life. ‘Oluwafikayomi’ because your arrival indeed brought more joy into our lives. Babatunde in honour of my late father…

Happy birthday, darling Eli! My prayer is that God watches over you, protects and blesses you every day of your life. May you never depart from His word. May you bring joy to everyone you come across.

May you find happiness and God’s favour in all you do. May you be more successful than us – your parents.

May you live a long, productive and blessed life. You are soooo loved little one!!!! #TheGeneral… Styled by mummy here too lool”