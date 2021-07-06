OAP, Toolzo celebrates birthday with amazing Benin Bridal themed photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Popular OAP, Tolulope Oniru (AKA TOOLZO) has flooded social media with her Benin bridal themed photos to celebrate her birthday.

According to the mother of two, she wanted to dress like an Edo bride on her wedding day but she did not get the chance to so she decided to wear the look for her birthday this year.

In her words;

“Grateful to God for another trip around the sun!! Happy birthday to me…  HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! I’ve always been so in love with the Edo bride look and was super excited to work with @gbengaartsmith to put it together. I wanted to wear it during my traditional wedding to honour my mother-in-law, but if you were there, you’ll remember that the day was a bit of a madness!”

See the photos below;

Toolz’s husband, Captain Tunde Demuren also took to Instagram to describe her as his partner in everything, adding that she is a wonderful wife.

In his words; “Attention Attention… Ladies & Gentlemen, it is World Toolz day… Please take a minute to wish my wonderful Wifey and Partner-in- Everything a lovely, stress-free Happy Birthday… A Beautiful flower for a beautiful Flower! LOVE YOU FOREVER!”

Via Instagram
