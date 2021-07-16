TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has acquired an expensive diamond pendant in honor of his late mother.

Obi Cubana has been in the news following the gift of over 300 cows which he received as gifts ahead of the burial of his late mother.

According to a luxury jeweler, Obi Cubana had reached out on what a $100K [50 million naira] would get him to honor his mother. In return, the jeweler made him a diamond pendant with the face of his late mother on it.

“@obi_cubana asked me “I want something special to commemorate my mum what can my 100k$ do for me” told him Say no more big bro #justaskobi,” the jeweler wrote while sharing photos of the luxury piece on Instagram.

