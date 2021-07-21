Obi Cubana finally reacts to rumors that he is into money rituals (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Billionaire Businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, a.k.a Obi Cubana has finally reacted ro rumours that he is into money rituals.

The billionaire businessman debunked being into rituals, noting that what people see today are results of consistent hardwork.

In his interview with BBC Pidgin, he said ;

“Miracle no dey give money because that pastor needs the money more. Native doctor no fit give money because his children are the ones who fetch water from the stream. How can he give you what he doesn’t have? Work hard. Work hard.

“Cut soap” is slang used to ask a successful person to give you a bit of what they are using that makes them successful. It originates from the claims that some young fraudsters visit ritualists who give them soap to bathe with for optimal success.”

“If you are in your 20s, work now. I am 46 years. I have done my first half. I don’t know why someone who is just 20 years will say he has not made it when he still has 50 years 60 years ahead.”

“There is no soap to cut for anybody, there is no soap anywhere, work, pray, be good, make your own soap.”

See video below ;

