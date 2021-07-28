Obi Cubana Has Spiritual Protection, My Products Won’t Work On Him – Jaruma Tells Women (Video)

Popular Kayamata seller Jaruma has warned ladies who want to use her product on Obi Cubana saying he has spiritual protection hence that won’t work on him.

Jaruma who seems to have been getting a lot of ladies coming to her to buy her products to use on Obi Cubana after seeing how rich he is has disappointed them by telling them that her product won’t work on Obi Cubana.

According to Jaruma, Obi Cubana and all other billionaires have spiritual protection therefore her products will never work on any of them unless you are able to break the protection they have to be able to use the product on them.

Jaruma added that she keeps telling ladies who want to use her products on billionaires that it won’t work but some don’t listen and now others want to use it on Obi Cubana and she’s still saying the same thing that it won’t work on him either.