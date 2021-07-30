Obi Cubana reacts after Jaruma said her ‘Kayanmata’ cannot work on him because he has ‘spiritual protection’

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has finally reacted after Jaruma said her Kayanmata products cannot work on him, because he has ‘spiritual protection’.

Jaruma who is popularly known for selling aphrodisiac products to women who want ‘powers’ to charm men, said Obi Cubana is off limits because according to her, he already has a spiritual backing.

Jaruma claimed that before a lady can penetrate Obi Cubana, she has to try to break his spiritual protection first before anything else.

Jaruma said;

“To all the girls that want Obi Cubana, how [do] you want to date Obi Cubana, the billionaire Obi Cubana, you want him to be yours, you want him to be your sugar daddy, do you seriously think Obi Cubana doesn’t have spiritual protection?

“Rich people like Obi Cubana billionaires like Obi Cubana have spiritual protection, my products will not work.”

Checkout Obi Cubana’s reply below;