TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ –…

Obi Cubana reacts after Jaruma said her ‘Kayanmata’ cannot work on him because he has ‘spiritual protection’

Entertainment
By Shalom

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has finally reacted after Jaruma said her Kayanmata products cannot work on him, because he has ‘spiritual protection’.

Jaruma who is popularly known for selling aphrodisiac products to women who want ‘powers’ to charm men, said Obi Cubana is off limits because according to her, he already has a spiritual backing.

Jaruma claimed that before a lady can penetrate Obi Cubana, she has to try to break his spiritual protection first before anything else.

READ ALSO

Cubana Chiefpriest replies those dragging Obi Cubana over…

Onyeka Owenu condemns Obi Cubana’s mother’s…

Jaruma said;

“To all the girls that want Obi Cubana, how [do] you want to date Obi Cubana, the billionaire Obi Cubana, you want him to be yours, you want him to be your sugar daddy, do you seriously think Obi Cubana doesn’t have spiritual protection?

“Rich people like Obi Cubana billionaires like Obi Cubana have spiritual protection, my products will not work.”

Checkout Obi Cubana’s reply below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’ –…

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to charges

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after rejecting boyfriend’s…

Kayanmata dealer Jaruma laments after 7 million ladies sent Obi Cubana’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Obi Cubana reacts after Jaruma said her ‘Kayanmata’ cannot work on him because…

80-year-old woman goes viral after sharing ageless birthday photos

Comedian, Zicsaloma gifts his mom a brand new car

Jubilation as BBNaija Neo finally joins the Benz Gang

BBNaija 2021: Mixed reactions as Big Brother discloses who the wild cards (Fake…

‘Life is hard and i feel like giving up sometimes’ – Tonto…

Actor, Yul Edochie talks about owning 50 houses

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More