Obi Cubana’s mom’s burial: Williams Uchemba dragged for faking private jet trip paid by a woman (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has been ratted out for pretending to be on a private jet alone when he was only a tag-along passenger on the plane chartered by someone else.

The actor shared a video of himself on a private jet as he traveled down to Oba, Anambra for the burial of Obi Cubana’s mom. Turns out that he was a passenger on the plane and this was made known after singer, Orezi shared videos of the plane on his page.

CEO of Winhomes Estate, Nnukwu Nwanyi reportedly chartered the plane with the two Nigerian celebrities tagging along.

Watch Uchemba’s version below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Williams Uchemba (@williamsuchemba)

See Orezi’s video that made social media users realise Uchemba was not on the plane alone as he projected.

