Obi Cubana’s party: Uche Jumbo defends rich Igbo billionaires, says not all of them are illegit

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Following the excessive display of wealth at the party Obi Cubana threw for his late mother last weekend in Anambra state, actress, Uche Jombo has replied those generalizing Igbo rich men as illegit.

According to Uche, not all Igbo millionaires or billionaires are illegit, some are generational hard-working men.

Citing her family as an example, the actress said that her family made their money from selling imported stock fish and that is the source of their wealth.

In her words;

“Selling stockfish Imported from Norway made my family in Aba Abia state. Not every Igbo millionaire or billionaire MONEY has K leg …. Some people are generational hard-working men, regular hard-working men, I’m not understanding what I’m reading on this TL based on…”

 

Reacting to Uche’s Tweet;

@cassie_collections wrote “Who does know jumbo at Aba ..so true sis”

@wallpaperplace wrote “Igbos are generally hardworking.. but you see Anambra money is generational, buhari suppose borrow money from there not China..!!”

@city_of_urhobo_ wrote “Igbo men are born hustlers and good in lifting their brothers. I give it up to them.pain me say I nor be Igbo”

Via Instagram
