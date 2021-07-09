“Old cargo with shrinked engine” – Crossdresser, Jayboogie drags Bobrisky

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Jayboogie has thrown shades at Bobrisky, referring to him as an “old cargo with shrinked engine”.

Jayboogie, in a post which he shared via his page, insinuated that his case is better than Bobrisky because he has the real body, while Bob is only an “old cargo” whose engine is shrinked.

This comes after Bobrisky took to his page to share photos of his post surgery body following weeks of recovery from surgical operation.

Bobrisky yesterday, broke the internet with his photos as fans stormed his page to take a glance at the crossdresser’s newly acquired body.

Jayboogie in his response, wrote;

“He said it’s “Better to be with a sexy lady like me with the real body than struggle with an old cargo whose engine is shrinked but might still seem fine.” He flatters me a lot and I love it.”

