One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima Abubakar flaunts her own babye

One year after she was accused of stealing another baby’s photo and claiming it as hers, Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has decided to flaunt her own baby on her official Instagram page.

According to Halima, her baby who happens to be a boy is her favourite human and he is so precious to her.

Captioning the photos on her official Instagram page, the excited mum wrote;

“My favourite human. So precious.My puff baby… His smile is heavenly… My tummy… I can’t believe someone can make me this happy”

See the photos;

Reacting to the photos,

@ucheogbodo wrote: “so beautiful”

@toyin_abraham wrote: “See mouth so cuteeeeee love love”

@iamyvonnejegede wrote “The joy they bring is inexplainable”

@gugulethukheswa59 wrote: “So this human is now grown like this”

Recall that in 2020, an American woman identified on her Instagram handle as the­_arielb called out the actress for using her baby’s photo and claiming it was hers.

This comes after Halima announced the birth of her baby but with another baby’s photo.