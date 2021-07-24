‘Only iPhone 12 users are allowed to take pictures with me in public’ – Bobrisky blows hot over his viral ugly photos

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has warned those that take photos of him in public and make him look ugly inside them.

According to Bob, so many people take photos with him in public and they make him look ugly with their bad phones and send them to bloggers for publishing.

The brand influencer vowed to slap anyone who dares to snap him with a phone lesser than an iPhone 12.

Taking to his official Instagram page to warn these types of people, Bobrisky wrote;

“Some of you will want to take pictures without cleaning ur phone camera properly!!! And when d pictures DOESNT look good you will be so quick to send it to bloggers to post. Enough of my niceness.

Enough of my niceness to some of you fools here… If you don’t use an iPhone 12 please don’t come close to me for pictures, if you do I will slap you myself personally before my security will throw you out!!! Enough of bad phones… If you no get money to use good phones, sleep at home… Is not by force to feel among when you are broke”