Pastor Adeboye finally reacts to the death of T.B Joshua

News
By San

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has finally reacted to the death of T.B Joshua

Adeboye in a letter signed by him and delivered to Evelyn, T.B Joshua’s widow, wrote that he supports millions of people throughout the world in expressing the church’s sorrow for her husband’s death.

The letter reads: “Calvary greetings in Jesus name. We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Pastor T.B. Joshua.

“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of the Lord Jesus on the resurrection morning.

“We, therefore, pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus mighty name,

“Be assured of our continuous prayers. Yours in Him. Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer.”

Recall majority of people including Primate Elijah Ayodele, blamed Adeboye and some top Christian leaders in Nigeria for instigating strife in Christendom.

He accused Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Williams Kumuyi of generating strife among Christians.

He said: “When you talk about Christendom, people ask who am I, when did I start, which Christian society do I belong to, is it PFN or not? Me I don’t belong anywhere, I do not have any father in the lord, I was not trained by anybody. I’m just doing things as the Lord directs me so I stand alone.

