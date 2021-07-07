Photos and videos from RMD’s star-studded 60th birthday party

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Yesterday was the 60th birthday of veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD  and it was a very memorable one as top acts from the entertainment industries were there to celebrate him.

A party was held at Lekki yesterday to celebrate RMD’s 60th birthday. The photos and videos making rounds today show it was amazing and lovely as almost all our favorites showed up to celebrate him and enjoy with him.

The actor had earlier revealed that turning 60 is a big deal for him as none of his parents ever crossed the mark. The fine actor revealed how he has managed to break the jinx since he turned 59 last year.   In an exclusive interview with Nigerian journalist Chide Jideonwu, the actor revealed that he had broken the specter of death ever since he turned 59 years old even as he anticipates 60 years in a few days.

See some videos from the event below:

