Photos from Obi Cubana and his wife’s vacation at the Maldives

Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana and his beautiful wife Lush, have gone on a vacation to the Maldives, days after the successful burial of Obi Cubana’s mother.

There was a lavish display of wealth in Oba, Anambra State as the nightclub owner, Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, buried his mother in grand style.

Several celebrities, businessmen and women, and politicians turned out in large numbers for the funeral. Huge amounts of cash were also ‘sprayed’ at the event, in addition to gifts including cows, foodstuff and drinks. Celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest, was said to have given him 46 cows.

Following the extremely lavish burial, the billionaire businessman and his wife travelled to the Maldives to chill and they shared photos from their vacation, which sparked reactions from Nigerians.





