TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into…

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy…

Photos from Obi Cubana and his wife’s vacation at the Maldives

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana and his beautiful wife Lush, have gone on a vacation to the Maldives, days after the successful burial of Obi Cubana’s mother.

There was a lavish display of wealth in Oba, Anambra State as the nightclub owner, Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, buried his mother in grand style.

READ ALSO

I Started Dating My Wife When I Was In A Single Room Without…

It is wrong to show off wealth when there are still poor…

Several celebrities, businessmen and women, and politicians turned out in large numbers for the funeral. Huge amounts of cash were also ‘sprayed’ at the event, in addition to gifts including cows, foodstuff and drinks. Celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest, was said to have given him 46 cows.

Following the extremely lavish burial, the billionaire businessman and his wife travelled to the Maldives to chill and they shared photos from their vacation, which sparked reactions from Nigerians.



RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Nengi’s alleged sugardaddy reacts to reports that he bought a…

Obi Cubana’s wife replies those saying her husband is into rituals

Nengi dragged after it was alleged that her married sugardaddy bought her a…

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’ five years ago

Cubana Chiefpriest clashes with his village people over his ’46…

Actor Dike Osinachi disowns daughter after she picked N50k over a plate of rice…

Isreal DMW gives an update on Davido and Chioma’s relationship

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Photos from Obi Cubana and his wife’s vacation at the Maldives

Confusion as lady bumps into her ex-boyfriend who ‘died’ five years ago

‘See senior men’ – MC Macaroni exclaims as he shares video of…

“He is proud, Talks Anyhow’ – Nigerians comment as Bishop Oyedepo Reacts…

My Mom Was Angry I Did Butt Surgery — Reality TV Star, Khloe

I Started Dating My Wife When I Was In A Single Room Without A Bed — Obi Cubana

Two days after her father’s death, Tiwa Savage writes tribute to her only…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More