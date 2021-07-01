TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

By Kafayat

Actress and wife of a billionaire, Regina Daniels has flooded her official Instagram page with photos from her son’s birthday party.

Recall that Regina celebrated her son on his birthday 29th of June and she also disclosed that she would be inviting 30 of her fans to his birthday party.

In the photos the mother of one shared, Tonto Dikeh, Peter of Psquare, Regina’s mum, Rita Daniels and a few others were seen in attendance.

Captioning the photos, Regina wrote;

“First of all, I am LOVED and now I know that … 29/June has to be one of my best days on earth….
A hearty and loving ‘Thank You’ to everyone that made it even more special. The party may be over, but I still play the events over and over in my head. I had such a great time. Thank you for making time for me & my baby, moon on his special day….Thank you for sharing in one of the best days of our lives…..thank you for the abundant gifts and your immense love….Thank you for celebrating my moon… @princemunirnwoko thank you …thank you…thank you…. The gratitude in my heart is excessive and I am shorts of words. Permit me to flood your timeline with lots of pictures as I can’t get over #tothemoonandback2021″

See the photos below;

