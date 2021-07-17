Photos Of Obi Cubana’s Mother’s Foreign Gold Plated Casket Worth ₦30M

CEO Of Cubana group, Obi Cubana has been making the rounds on social media after throwing a befitting burial for his late mother, Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu who died at the age of 78.

With the affluence of Obi Cubana and his benevolence to his circle of friends and his business associates, a friend has gifted him a foreign gold-plated casket worth 30 Million Naira to be used in the burial of the mother.

The golden casket dazzled as the light in the room shone on it with some family members like Obi Cubana looking at the mother gently laid in the coffin during a lying in state session.

