TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s…

Photos Of Obi Cubana’s Mother’s Foreign Gold Plated Casket Worth ₦30M

Entertainment
By San

CEO Of Cubana group, Obi Cubana has been making the rounds on social media after throwing a befitting burial for his late mother, Ezinne Uche Iyiegbu who died at the age of 78.

With the affluence of Obi Cubana and his benevolence to his circle of friends and his business associates, a friend has gifted him a foreign gold-plated casket worth 30 Million Naira to be used in the burial of the mother.

The golden casket dazzled as the light in the room shone on it with some family members like Obi Cubana looking at the mother gently laid in the coffin during a lying in state session.

READ ALSO

Obi Cubana’s committee of friends reportedly donates…

How Israel DMW disgraced the entire DMW crew after getting…

Read Also: A Cow was shared on every street in Ijebu Igbo during Mike Adenuga’s mom’s burial – Man berates Obi Cubana’s party

See photos:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi Cubana’s…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mother’s…

“Today na today” – Reactions as “Indaboski”…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

Nigerians drag actor Browny Igboegwu after he was spotted with “Ask…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

CeeC reveals why she blocked her own father

Obi Cubana’s committee of friends reportedly donates N270 million for his…

How Israel DMW disgraced the entire DMW crew after getting drunk at Obi…

Photos Of Obi Cubana’s Mother’s Foreign Gold Plated Casket Worth ₦30M

Pastor Adeboye finally reacts to the death of T.B Joshua

A Cow was shared on every street in Ijebu Igbo during Mike Adenuga’s…

Moment Davido and D’banj arrived at Oba for Obi Cubana’s mom’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More