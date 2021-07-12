TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has asked Nigerians to pray for her, as she reveals she’s suffering from Carpal Tunnel syndrome.

The journalist who disclosed this via Instagram claimed that she cannot use her hands due to pinched nerves.

She begged her fans to check up on her as she assured them that she will also do same. According to Kemi, she will resume by August or September.

In her words;

“Keep praying for me, the pain is too much. I’m suffering from Carpal Tunnel syndrome. I may be back August or September. I will be checking on you once a week. Please check on me too. I have osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel. I can’t use my hands due to pinched nerves.”

