TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound…

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to…

Reactions as Nancy Isime splashes millions of Naira on a Benz Car

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to OAP, Nancy Isime’s decision to splash millions of Naira on a Benz Car.

Taking to her Instastory to flaunt her newly acquired luxury car, the presenter shared a video of herself and her friends jubilating over her ride.

According to social media users, Nancy is a hardworking woman and she deserves to spoil herself.

See some of their comments below;

@bigtimi wrote “Well deserved. She works very hard. Very proud of you my friend, @nancyisimeofficial. More wins.”

@ibifelillywest wrote “No Nancy slander will be tolerated here! That girl is a hard worker, well deserve girl! Congratulations”

@iam_davechuks wrote “That’s a boss lady, hard work pays. She has been hustling for a long time”

@omenazukingee wrote “She deserves it …”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound Sultan’s…

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to school

Grieving wife of late Sound Sultan breaks down in tears as she lays her head on…

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Nancy Isime splashes millions of Naira on a Benz Car

Uche Ogbodo, Stephanie Okereke, others celebrate Rita Dominic at 46

‘His burial was too quick’ – Sound Sultan’s burial barely 24 hours after…

“I didn’t kill him, I don’t know who did it” –…

Sorrow hits Nollywood as popular actor dies

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More