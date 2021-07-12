Reactions as Nancy Isime splashes millions of Naira on a Benz Car

Social media users have reacted to OAP, Nancy Isime’s decision to splash millions of Naira on a Benz Car.
Taking to her Instastory to flaunt her newly acquired luxury car, the presenter shared a video of herself and her friends jubilating over her ride.
According to social media users, Nancy is a hardworking woman and she deserves to spoil herself.
See some of their comments below;
@bigtimi wrote “Well deserved. She works very hard. Very proud of you my friend, @nancyisimeofficial. More wins.”
@ibifelillywest wrote “No Nancy slander will be tolerated here! That girl is a hard worker, well deserve girl! Congratulations”
@iam_davechuks wrote “That’s a boss lady, hard work pays. She has been hustling for a long time”
@omenazukingee wrote “She deserves it …”
