Reactions as Obi Cubana breaks silence on the real source of his wealth

Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana has spoken up about the controversies surrounding his wealth and his source of income.

In a recent interview, Cubana said;

“I want to state this clearly, I am not the talking type or Social media interest free person. Many have questioned the type of boys and friends I have, to me,

I hardly address anyone as my boy because we are all boys to God Almighty.

I don’t have any boy who is into rituals, if you are my boy or my man because I like to address my boys as my men, it means you are working hard and you made your money in a clean way.

In 2013, I pushed 53 uneducated Oba boys into the market to learn trading. In 2017, I withdrew all of them from their Ogas and settled all of them with 3million Naira each and paid for their shops.

I linked 40 of them into importation and made them use my name and platform to import goods into the country. After two years, I checked on them how they were doing and find out some had issues and I supported them again to stand.

I am happy today that out of the 53 men, 38 are billionaires while the rest are in the level of a millionaire.

In 2018, I took 100 educated men out of streets and introduced them to the white men for business and today there are billionaires in dollars.

They also help me in their capacity when I require their help. All their friends both Nigeria and outside patronises me.

I am into hotel and club business and I have so many businesses I am brand ambassadors to.

I have alliance with spirit drinks and wines, I am brand to many businesses in the world. It gives me joy to see my men do well, non of my hotel managers in Nigeria can small poverty, I encourage them to raise others from their local communities.

I have never sacked a worker due to misconduct, I bring you in and speak to you the way you will understand.

I have this understanding that we should allow the stubborn people to exist and cool headed people to exist and we make use of them when their needs arises.

I don’t believe in the supremacy of power rather I believe in the fare share of power and authority and allow everyone to feel belonged.”