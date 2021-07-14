Reactions as Regina Daniels shares romantic video of her mother and alleged lover kissing

Popular actress, Regina Daniels has shared a short video of her mother Rita Daniels and her rumoured lover and husband.

Weeks ago, reports claimed that Rita daniels, in-law to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko secretly wedded her young lover in a private traditional wedding in a village in delta state.

An insider also claimed that her daughter, Regina Daniels is not in support of the marriage and did not attend the wedding.

The insider however, did not disclose why the young actress and mother of one, has refused to accept her mother’s alleged marriage to her young lover.

Regina Daniels has however shared a short video from the rumoured marriage, stating that her mother remains her drama queen.

Watch the video below;