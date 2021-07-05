Reactions as upcoming actress, Sonia Ogiri buys her third multi million naira car under 7 months

Nollywood upcoming actress, Sonia Ogiri has got social media users talking following her recent acquisition of her third car under 7 months.

Actress, Eve Esin took to Instagram to celebrate Sonia and according to her, the Range Rover is the third car she has bought in 7 months.

In her words;

“My girl oooo I’m clapping… Can’t wait to come roll in your new baby… Baby no3 in 7months Say what?!!!”

Recall that in December, Sonia Ogiri took to Instagram to flaunt the new car she bought for her mum as a Christmas gift. According to Sonia, her mum is extraordinary and she decided to gift her the car because of that.

See some of the reactions this generated on social media;

@romeoiyke wrote “Nigeria actresses doing wonders! Men life sha.. e no easy:

@biancahorchids1 wrote “You mean her third sugar daddy bought her the third car”

@itz_fredrickk wrote “Is there something the men in Hollywood are not doing right???”

@joewhite4u wrote “What an Actress cannot purchase, does not Exist”