Reactions as Vee reveals why she didn’t go for Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial at Oba

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija lockdown season, Vee has disclosed why she couldn’t make it to Oba for Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial.

According to the ex BBN housemate cum influencer, she was stuck in the house due to massive flood in Lekki.

In a short Twitter rant, the reality star lamented that she has been stuck inside her home due to the flood in Lekki, while her mates are at home getting plenty cash from the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba.

“Lekki flood has me trapped indoors and my agemates are being flogged with money in Oba. This life sha”.

However, Nigerians have dragged her for lying to them on Twitter, claiming that she was not invited to the event.