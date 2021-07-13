Reactions as Zubby Michael declares himself the biggest actor in Africa

Lots of people on social media have reacted to actor, Zubby Michael’s video where he declared himself the biggest actor in Africa,

According to Zubby during an interview with BroadwayTV, he thinks he is the biggest actor in Africa with the level he has attained in the movie world.

In his words;

“No cap, I am the biggest actor in Africa for now, to God be the glory… I don’t think anyone is bigger than me for now..no pride… no cap… Zubby is the biggest actor in Africa for no” The Igbo actor said during his interview with Broadway TV.

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this video;

@blackintelligencemvmtafrica wrote “No cap. He was asked a question. He answered just as every normal human being would. If he say he is, he is. Admire yourself because you must not because you have to. Zubby said he is the biggest actor in Africa. I agree!!!’

@unbothered5873 wrote “If nobody hype you. Hype yourself”

@teddy__222 wrote “Asaba Nollywood CEO”

@kingsnonz wrote “In Nigeria, please. I might agree’ In Africa? Please don’t go there Zubby”

@shakarahouseofbeauty wrote “Pride they say goes before a fall.”