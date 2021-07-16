Regina Daniels cries out, says her son is beginning to look like her husband

Regina Daniels has shared a recent photo of her one-year-old son, Munir and according to her, he is growing to look exactly like his father.
Taking to her official Instagram page to say this, the mother of one wrote;
“Moon is growing @princemunirnwoko and looking much more like his dad @princenednwoko”
See how some of Regina’s fans reacted to this;
@notiflow wrote “A cuter version”
@chef_ivyjones1 wrote “Before?? Almost all his kids look just like him.”
@omannadi wrote “Muni is super cuteeee”
@ceenfia wrote “Looks so much like him…baby fair version….cuteness personified.”
@lizzydiamonddarling wrote “But he’s cute like you dear”
Recall that a few days ago, Mercy Johnson shared an old video of Regina Daniels and her son when he was still a baby.
