Regina Daniels cries out, says her son is beginning to look like her husband

Regina Daniels has shared a recent photo of her one-year-old son, Munir and according to her, he is growing to look exactly like his father.

Taking to her official Instagram page to say this, the mother of one wrote;

“Moon is growing @princemunirnwoko and looking much more like his dad @princenednwoko”

See how some of Regina’s fans reacted to this;

@notiflow wrote “A cuter version”

@chef_ivyjones1 wrote “Before?? Almost all his kids look just like him.”

@omannadi wrote “Muni is super cuteeee”

@ceenfia wrote “Looks so much like him…baby fair version….cuteness personified.”

@lizzydiamonddarling wrote “But he’s cute like you dear”

Recall that a few days ago, Mercy Johnson shared an old video of Regina Daniels and her son when he was still a baby.