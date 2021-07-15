Regina Daniels sister lists what she has gotten from billionaire wife, Regina,…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Regina Daniels sister, Destiny Daniels has made a list of what she has gotten from her just this year, 2021.

In a chat which was shared by Regina Daniels on Instagram, Regina’s sister reinstated her love for Regina as she listed the things she has already received from Regina.

Destiny said her sister already bought her an iPhone 12 promax, 500k cash, airpod, and a pending gift which she is yet to unveil.

Destiny told Regina that she’s so much in love with Regina for always surprising her with so many gifts.

Regina, in her response shared the chat on social media and also expressed her love for her sister. Regina said she’s always on cloud9 whenever her sister praises her.

